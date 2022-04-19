US To Process 8 Lakh Visas In Next 12 Months, Says American Diplomat

Chennai:

The United States embassy in India is more likely to course of about 8 lakh visas over the subsequent 12 months, a senior diplomat stated right here on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters right here, Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs on the US embassy, Donald L Heflin stated, “8,00,000 visas are projected to be issued in the next 12 months.. we opened a lot of slots for processing the visas.. we think of eventually meeting the demand of H and L visas.” Asked in regards to the whole variety of visas issued earlier than the outbreak of Covid-19, he stated 1.2 million visas have been issued.

He additionally expressed hope that the visa processing would attain pre-Covid-19 ranges someday in 2023 or 2024.

“Pre-Covid-19 1.2 million visas were issued. We hope to reach that level sometime in 2023-24..,” Heflin advised PTI.

The consular workplaces have been additionally ramping up staffing throughout India and the visa processing could be supported by the rise in headcount at these workplaces.

“.. Visa processing was done by 50 per cent of the staff (due to Covid-19).. we will be adding more employees to our offices..” “We are opening a new big building in Hyderabad. We are adding more staff in New Delhi, Mumbai. Already there is 100 per cent staff in Kolkata,” he famous.

To a query on the consulate establishing a devoted helpline to deal with queries raised by visa candidates, the Minister Counselor stated all of the consulates have already got a devoted telephone quantity in addition to an e-mail deal with which visa candidates can contact for help with their appointments.

Queried whether or not Indian visas have been ‘put-on-hold’ resulting from Covid-19 pandemic, he stated, ‘not that prime (variety of visas have been placed on maintain).. however preserve an eye fixed as we’re going to make extra bulletins on scholar visas within the coming weeks’.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)