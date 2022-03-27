US To Provide $100 Million In Civilian Security Assistance To Ukraine

US stated that the transfer will assist to safeguard crucial governmental infrastructure in Ukraine.

Tel Aviv:

The United States intends to offer Ukraine with an extra $100 million in civilian safety help, the State Department stated on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a press release that the help can be to construct the capability of the Ukrainian ministry of inner affairs with a view to assist “border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)