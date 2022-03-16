US to provide $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine

BAKU,Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

US President Joe Biden signed a regulation on offering Ukraine with

navy, humanitarian and financial help within the quantity of

$13.6 billion, Biden introduced in Washington, Trend reviews citing

UNIAN.

“I simply signed the Bipartisan Government Funding Bill into regulation –

retaining the federal government open and offering a historic $13.6 billion

in funding to Ukraine,” he stated.

About $6.5 billion, about half of the help package deal, will go to

the US Department of Defense. More than $4 billion can be directed

to supply humanitarian help to refugees fleeing Ukraine and

internally displaced individuals in Ukraine, in addition to to supply

emergency meals help, medical help and pressing help to

susceptible communities within the area. The package deal will present

nearly $1.8 billion to fulfill the financial wants of Ukraine and

neighboring international locations, reminiscent of cyber safety and power

points.