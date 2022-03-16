US to provide $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine
BAKU,Azerbaijan, Mar. 16
US President Joe Biden signed a regulation on offering Ukraine with
navy, humanitarian and financial help within the quantity of
$13.6 billion, Biden introduced in Washington, Trend reviews citing
UNIAN.
“I simply signed the Bipartisan Government Funding Bill into regulation –
retaining the federal government open and offering a historic $13.6 billion
in funding to Ukraine,” he stated.
About $6.5 billion, about half of the help package deal, will go to
the US Department of Defense. More than $4 billion can be directed
to supply humanitarian help to refugees fleeing Ukraine and
internally displaced individuals in Ukraine, in addition to to supply
emergency meals help, medical help and pressing help to
susceptible communities within the area. The package deal will present
nearly $1.8 billion to fulfill the financial wants of Ukraine and
neighboring international locations, reminiscent of cyber safety and power
points.