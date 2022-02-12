US to remove nearly 150 military trainers from Ukraine: Officials

About 150 US troops from the Florida National Guard who’re in Ukraine to assist practice Ukrainian forces are leaving the nation as the specter of a Russian invasion will increase, two US officers advised Reuters.

The officers, talking on situation of anonymity, mentioned the choice was made after the State Department ordered some US embassy staff in Ukraine to leave.

The officers mentioned it was not but clear the place the troops can be repositioned.

It was not instantly clear what would occur with the small variety of US particular operations forces within the nation, mentioned one of many officers.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution,” the official mentioned.

Australia, New Zealand, Germany and the Netherlands on Saturday joined international locations urging their residents to go away Ukraine. Washington mentioned on Friday {that a} Russian invasion, probably starting with an air assault, may happen at any time.

Moscow has repeatedly disputed Washington’s version of events, saying it has massed greater than 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border to keep up its personal safety in opposition to aggression by NATO allies.

