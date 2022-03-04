US To Reopen Consulate In Cuba With Limited Services

The US consulate was closed since 2017 following alleged “sonic attacks.” (File Photo)

The United States consulate, closed since 2017 following alleged “sonic attacks” in opposition to diplomatic workers, will resume a restricted service issuing visas, its embassy in Havana stated Thursday.

Washington lowered the US mission to the naked minimal 5 years in the past when then-president Donald Trump accused Havana of finishing up “sonic attacks” focusing on embassy workers.

US personnel and their households suffered from thriller diseases subsequently often known as “Havana Syndrome.” Similar incidences later occurred at different embassies all over the world.

A US authorities report in 2020 stated the diseases have been almost definitely attributable to “directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy.”

The consulate “will begin the limited resumption of some immigrant visa services, as part of a gradual expansion of the embassy’s functions,” stated Timothy Zuniga-Brown, the cost d’affaires on the US diplomatic mission in Havana.

The consulate closure was a significant blow for Cubans wishing to to migrate to the US because it obliged them to sort out quite a few obstacles, amongst them being compelled to journey to Colombia or Guyana to submit a request.

“There are a lot of people that want to leave who take a boat to go there (to the US) or through a third country,” stated Cuban pensioner Felipe Mesa, 75.

Zuniga-Brown stated the consulate will solely schedule appointments with folks that have already introduced full doc information. During the transition interval, most requests will nonetheless should be made in Guyana’s capital Georgetown.

The consular service may even present important companies to US residents and emergency non-immigrant visas, he added.

– No warming of relations –

According to present immigration agreements, the US ought to authorize 20,000 immigrant visas a 12 months to Cubans.

With Cuba struggling its worst financial disaster in 30 years because of the coronavirus pandemic, most Cubans hoping to to migrate to the US have chosen to take action by means of the harmful Central American route the place migrants face exploitation by folks smugglers.

“The visa services for migrants are a secure and legal way towards family reunification,” stated Zuniga-Brown, referring to households cut up between the 2 nations.

Political scientist Rafael Hernandez says the US failure to honor the migration settlement led to “a type of silent Mariel,” in reference to the mass exodus of round 125,000 Cubans to the US in 1980.

He stated the variety of undocumented Cubans within the US rose from 21,000 in 2019 to 40,000 a 12 months later.

The discount in US diplomatic workers in Cuba mirrored elevated tensions between the 2 nations after Trump succeeded Barack Obama within the White House.

Trump put an finish to the bettering relationship that had seen Obama approve the re-establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2015.

Many Cubans hoped the election Joe Biden — Obama’s former vice-president — would enhance issues, however in useless.

This transfer “in no way represents a continuity of the Obama policy,” stated Hernandez, however somewhat a “rolling back of the atrocities committed” by Trump.

Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue suppose tank, agreed.

“It would be a mistake to interpret it as the beginning of a significant opening towards the island,” he stated.

With mid-term US elections due in November, “it is difficult to imagine there would be other changes” in present Washington coverage in direction of Cuba, stated Shifter.

The United States has recurrently criticized Cuba’s communist get together leaders over the arrest and conviction of anti-government protesters who took to the streets in unprecedented demonstrations final July.

