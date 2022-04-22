US to ‘respond’ if China puts military base on Solomon Islands: White House

The United States warned Friday it will “respond accordingly” if China installs a army base on the strategic Solomon Islands after the tiny Pacific state signed a safety pact with Beijing.

The White House stated a high-level US delegation had informed the management of the Solomon Islands that the just lately signed pact has “potential regional security implications” for Washington and its allies.

“If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly,” the White House stated.

National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink led the delegation, additionally together with Pentagon officers, to the US state of Hawaii, then Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands this week.

The Solomons cease got here proper after China confirmed sealing a wide-ranging safety pact seen in Washington as a part of a battle for diplomatic affect and strategic positioning throughout the Pacific and its commerce routes.

Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has sought to reassure Washington and shut ally Australia that the China deal doesn’t embrace establishing any army base.

According to the White House assertion, “Sogavare reiterated his specific assurances that there would be no military base, no long-term presence, and no power projection capability, as he has said publicly.”

“The United States emphasized that it will follow developments closely in consultation with regional partners,” the assertion stated.

During a 90-minute assembly with Sogavare and two dozen members of his cupboard and senior workers, the US officers mentioned expedited opening of a US embassy, healthcare help, vaccine deliveries and elevated “people-to-people ties,” the White House stated.

