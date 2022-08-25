US to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria – officials

Nigeria has reached a number of agreements to return stolen money in recent times. Abacha dominated Africa’s most populous nation and high oil exporter from 1993 till his loss of life in 1998, throughout which era Transparency International estimated that he took as much as $5 billion of public cash. He was by no means charged.

US Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard mentioned the money was in UK accounts however was recognized and frozen by US officers. She added that together with the newest deal, the United States had agreed to repatriate greater than $334.7 million linked to Abacha.

Attorney General Abubakar Malami mentioned the funds could be used for infrastructure tasks, together with the Abuja-Kano street, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the second Niger bridge underneath the supervision of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

“The president’s mandate to my office is to ensure that all international recoveries are transparently invested and monitored by civil society organizations to compete for these three projects within the agreed timeline,” Malami.