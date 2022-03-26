US To Sanction Russian Firms Providing Tech To Moscow’s Military: Report

The US and its allies on Thursday ramped up strain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Washington:

The Biden administration is making ready sanctions concentrating on Russian firms it says gives items and companies to Moscow’s army and intelligence companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctions could possibly be introduced as early as subsequent week, the report mentioned, citing U.S. officers.

The Treasury Department declined to touch upon the report.

Most of the businesses which might be anticipated to come back beneath the reported sanctions – together with Serniya Engineering and tools maker Sertal – had been earlier added to a U.S. checklist banning exports of delicate applied sciences to them, in keeping with the report.

While that blackballs the companies, it doesn’t ban all enterprise dealings, the report added.

The United States and its allies on Thursday ramped up strain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Washington imposed recent sanctions on dozens of Russian protection firms, lots of of members of its parliament and the chief government of the nation’s largest financial institution.

