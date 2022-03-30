US to stress economic independence to counter ‘unfair’ China trade practices

The United States ought to concentrate on reaching economic independence from China quite than pressuring Beijing to alter “unfair” commerce practices, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai mentioned Wednesday, suggesting a shift in technique towards the Asian big.

The new method takes into consideration Washington’s incapability to power elementary modifications in enterprise practices underneath a commerce settlement signed by the earlier administration, she argued.

“While we continue to keep the door open to conversations with China… we also need to acknowledge the agreement’s limitations, and turn the page on the old playbook with China, which focused on changing its behavior,” she informed the House Ways and Means Committee.

The commerce treaty, signed by former president Donald Trump, has been in impact since January 2020.

In her look earlier than Congress, Tai careworn that the US technique should now “expand beyond only pressing China” into abandoning commerce practices that Washington deems unfair.

The new method should “include vigorously defending our values and economic interests from the negative impacts of the PRC’s unfair economic policies and practices,” she mentioned, utilizing the official time period for the People’s Republic of China.

When she joined the administration of President Joe Biden in early 2021, Tai requested her workers to investigate the influence of those practices on US trade and employees, in addition to on these of US allies.

“We have seen what happened in the steel and solar industries when existing mechanisms were too slow or ill-suited to effectively address the distortions wrought by China’s targeting of those sectors,” she mentioned.

While China can also be focusing on important industries equivalent to high-tech, electrical vehicles and semiconductors, Tai advocates “strategic investments” within the United States to not rely on China.

In her opinion, “significant progress” was made via final yr’s American Rescue Plan stimulus invoice, which she mentioned helped companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and made provide chains extra resilient.

“But to truly boost America’s competitiveness, we urge Congress to quickly pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act,” she mentioned, referring to a invoice that may, amongst different issues, facilitate the manufacturing of essential applied sciences.

