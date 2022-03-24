US to take up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees fleeing Russian invasion

The US is to simply accept as much as 100,000 refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply an additional $1 billion in humanitarian support to these impacted by the warfare, the White House mentioned Thursday.

“The United States is announcing plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia’s aggression through the full range of legal pathways, including the US Refugee Admissions Program,” it mentioned in a press release launched as US President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels centered on the warfare.

It added that the $1 billion (910 million euros) in additional support “will provide food, shelter, clean water, medical supplies and other forms of assistance.”

