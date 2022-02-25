US Treasury excluded the supply of a number of products from sanctions against Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

The US Department of the Treasury has supplied exceptions to the

sanctions imposed in opposition to Russia for the availability of agricultural

items, medicines and medical tools, Trend experiences.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control

has excluded from the listing “exports and re-exports of agricultural

commodities, medicines, medical tools, and software program used to

diagnose and deal with COVID-19,” the Treasury Department mentioned in a

doc launched Thursday.

The US Treasury additionally excluded from the listing of sanctions

companies supplied in reference to overflights of the Russian

Federation and emergency landings within the Russian Federation of US

plane.