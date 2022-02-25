Europe
US Treasury excluded the supply of a number of products from sanctions against Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
The US Department of the Treasury has supplied exceptions to the
sanctions imposed in opposition to Russia for the availability of agricultural
items, medicines and medical tools, Trend experiences.
The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control
has excluded from the listing “exports and re-exports of agricultural
commodities, medicines, medical tools, and software program used to
diagnose and deal with COVID-19,” the Treasury Department mentioned in a
doc launched Thursday.
The US Treasury additionally excluded from the listing of sanctions
companies supplied in reference to overflights of the Russian
Federation and emergency landings within the Russian Federation of US
plane.