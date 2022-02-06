US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

A airplane carrying US troops landed in Poland on Sunday, a Reuters witness stated, as Washington reinforces its NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian army build-up on Ukraine’s border.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered almost 3,000 further troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington strikes to reassure jittery NATO allies.

The Pentagon stated that round 1,700 service members, primarily from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

Sunday’s arrival of the C17 plane adopted a airplane carrying the commanding normal of the 82nd Airborne Division, US Army Major General Christopher Donahue, which landed on Saturday at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, and some planes with US army tools and an “advance group.”

It was not instantly clear what number of troops arrived, however a C17 plane is “designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment,” based on the US Air Force web site.

“Our national contribution here in Poland shows our solidarity with all of our allies here in Europe and obviously during this period of uncertainty we know that we are stronger together,” Donahue stated on Sunday.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stated minutes after the airplane landed that this was the primary group of American troopers “from an elite unit.”

“More planes will be landing in the coming hours. The soldiers will operate in the southeastern part of our country,” he added.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine however has deployed greater than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders and says it might take unspecified army measures if its calls for usually are not met, together with a promise by NATO by no means to confess Ukraine.

