US troops in Latvia tells Putin ‘don’t mess with us,’ minister says

The presence of US and other NATO troops in Latvia sends a message to Vladimir Putin that Russia ought to keep away, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks stated on Friday as he greeted a small deployment of US troopers.

The group of some forty US service members arrived from Italy early on Thursday – earlier than hostilities in Ukraine started.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The deployment is predicted to develop to greater than 300 troopers.

“We are a small country. We are ready to do whatever is needed to defend ourselves. We are not afraid to die for that.

But we might be overwhelmed, so this is very much why we welcome you here,” Pabriks informed the troops in Adazi navy base on Friday.

Russia invaded Ukraine by land sea and air on Thursday after massing greater than 150,000 troops across the nation’s borders together with in Latvia’s neighbor Belarus.

Latvia, along with Baltic neighbors Estonia and Lithuania, was as soon as dominated by Moscow. They had lengthy seen Russia as a safety risk. But not like Ukraine, the three nations joined the European Union and NATO, which brings safety ensures.

NATO’s founding treaty incorporates an article on collective protection stating that an assault on one member is taken into account an assault on all members.

“We are not afraid that somebody might invade us, but the signal that US soldiers are with us, and that other allies, from Canadians to Europeans are with us, is a good signal to Putin – don’t mess with us,” Pabriks stated.

Over the previous two days the United States has despatched the troops to Latvia in addition to superior F-35 fighter plane to Lithuania and Estonia. It has additionally introduced it won’t be withdrawing 500 troops in Lithuania in April, as deliberate.

About twenty US Apache helicopters landed in Latvia on Wednesday.

Read extra: Biden announces new batch of sanctions: Complete rupture in US-Russia ties