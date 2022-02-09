US troops in Poland prepare for Americans potentially fleeing Ukraine

US troops in Poland are getting ready to assist American residents who could flee to the nation if Russia invades Ukraine, US officers mentioned on Wednesday.

The officers, talking on the situation of anonymity, mentioned the troops wouldn’t enter Ukraine to evacuate American residents however would arrange momentary services inside Poland if wanted.

The Pentagon has mentioned that round 1,700 service members, primarily from the 82nd Airborne Division, are deploying from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine however has deployed greater than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders and says it might take unspecified navy measures if its calls for should not met, together with a promise by NATO by no means to confess Ukraine.

The officers mentioned the plan had been accepted by the White House and was a part of prudent planning. The approval was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

A White House official mentioned that the US was not planning for a mass evacuation of American residents from Ukraine.

“We are constantly evaluating the evolving security situation and planning for a range of contingencies as we always do,” the official mentioned.

President Joe Biden mentioned this week it could be sensible for Americans to depart Ukraine.

Unlike the messy evacuation of US residents from Afghanistan final 12 months, officers mentioned individuals ought to be capable to drive to Poland from Ukraine.

Read extra:

US advises against travel to Ukraine, citing Russia threat

US says Russia preparing full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Biden orders thousands of US troops to Eastern Europe over Russia threats