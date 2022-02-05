US Troops Land In Poland In 1st Reinforcement Amid Russia -Ukraine Crisis

A small US aircraft landed within the morning as preparations continued on the base close to Ukraine border (File)

Rzeszow:

The first US troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian navy build-up on Ukraine’s border arrived on Saturday at Rzeszow navy base in southeastern Poland.

A small aircraft carrying what a Polish navy supply mentioned had been US chain of command personnel landed within the morning at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport as preparations continued on the base, which is close to Poland’s border with Ukraine.

TV footage confirmed momentary lodging being ready on the G2A Arena within the close by city of Jasionka, whereas staff may very well be seen constructing a fence across the venue.

“As announced, the first elements of the brigade battle group from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived in Poland,” a Polish navy spokesman mentioned.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered practically 3,000 further troops to Poland and Romania to protect Eastern Europe from a possible spillover from the Ukraine disaster.

About 1,700 service members, primarily paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland “over the next days”, US Army sources have mentioned.

According to the Pentagon, a Stryker squadron of round 1,000 US service members based mostly within the German city of Vilseck shall be despatched to Romania.

The first extra US troops arrived in Germany on Friday.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine however has deployed greater than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders and says it might take unspecified navy measures if its calls for should not met, together with a promise by NATO by no means to confess Kyiv.

The new plan goes above and past the 8,500 troops the Pentagon placed on alert final month to deploy to Europe if wanted. NATO defence ministers are anticipated to debate additional reinforcements at their subsequent assembly on February 16-17.

