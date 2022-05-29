US ‘troubled’ as UN rights chief urges China to review counter-terrorism policies





Bachelet reiterated, nevertheless, that her six-day journey, which ended on Saturday and included a go to to the western area of Xinjiang, was not an investigation into China’s human rights insurance policies however a possibility to interact with the federal government.

Washington, in the meantime, stated it “remains concerned” about Bachelet’s journey — which it believes China might use for propaganda functions.

Bachelet began her China journey, the primary by a UN Human Rights High Commissioner in 17 years, on Monday within the southern metropolis of Guangzhou earlier than heading to Xinjiang.

Her workplace stated final yr it believed Uyghurs in Xinjiang had been unlawfully detained, mistreated and compelled to work.

“I have raised questions and concerns about the application of counter-terrorism and deradicalisation measures under broad application, particularly the impact on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities,” she stated throughout an internet press briefing on Saturday. China denies all accusations of abuse in Xinjiang. Bachelet’s entry was restricted as China organized for her to journey in a “closed loop” — isolating individuals inside a digital bubble to stop the unfold of Covid-19 — with no international press. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Washington “remains concerned” about Bachelet’s journey to China. “We are concerned the conditions Beijing authorities imposed on the visit did not enable a complete and independent assessment of the human rights environment in (China), including in Xinjiang, where genocide and crimes against humanity are ongoing,” Blinken stated in an announcement late on Saturday. The United States was “further troubled” by experiences Xinjiang residents have been pressured to not complain about circumstances within the space. “The High Commissioner should have been allowed confidential meetings with family members of Uyghur and other ethnic minority diaspora communities in Xinjiang who are not in detention facilities but are forbidden from traveling out of the region,” he stated. Rights teams and Western nations fear that China will use her journey as an endorsement of its rights report. US State Department spokesman Ned Price had stated on Tuesday it was “a mistake to agree to a visit under the circumstances.” China initially denied the existence of any detention camps in Xinjiang however in 2018 stated it had arrange “vocational training centers” essential to curb what it stated was terrorism, separatism and spiritual radicalism within the area. Bachelet stated she raised with the Chinese authorities the dearth of impartial judicial oversight on the operation of the facilities and allegations of the usage of drive, ill-treatment and extreme restrictions on spiritual apply. In 2019, Xinjiang Governor Shohrat Zakir stated all trainees had “graduated.” During the media briefing, Bachelet additionally described as “deeply worrying” the detention in Hong Kong of activists, legal professionals and journalists.





