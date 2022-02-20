US-UAE push for another $4bln in farming climate change investment

The United States and the United Arab Emirates are searching for an extra $4 billion of worldwide funding in an initiative launched final yr to make agriculture resilient to local weather change and scale back its emissions, a US official stated on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two nations launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) at COP26 local weather talks in November, aiming for $4 billion funding from governments and non-government innovation companions between 2021-2025.

AIM now desires $8 billion in climate-smart funding commitments by the November COP27 local weather talks in Egypt, US Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack informed Reuters forward of AIM’s first ministerial assembly in Dubai on Monday.

“We believe we actually need to set a higher goal. President Biden believes we should get $8 billion by COP27,” Vilsack stated.

The initiative is supported by 140 companions who’ve agreed to extend private and non-private funding in climate-smart agriculture analysis and practices.

The preliminary $4 billion goal comprised $1 billion every from the US and UAE governments, $1.8 billion from different governments and $200 million from non-government companions.

The US Department of Agriculture not too long ago stated it could make investments $1 billion in pilot initiatives for climate-smart commodities, selling farming, ranching and forestry practices that lower emissions.

Vilsack stated that initiative may qualify as a part of US AIM for Climate targets. “There are a number of different ways those resources could be identified.”

The US farming business is already battling the consequences of local weather change, together with elevated drought and flooding.

The UAE, a Gulf oil producer that imports nearly all of its meals and desalinates seawater for potable water is investing closely in agricultural and water applied sciences, and clear power.

The UAE hosts COP28 local weather talks in 2023.

“Agriculture and food systems offer immense opportunities for global climate action,” UAE Climate Change Minister Mariam al-Mheiri stated in an announcement.

IBM’s pro-bono Sustainability Accelerator will turn out to be one in all AIM’s companions and can begin in India helping smallholding farms to undertake climate-smart practices, Vilsack stated.

Washington will host an AIM for Climate summit in spring 2023.

“We don’t have time to waste,” Vilsack stated.

Read extra:

Environmentalists, stakeholders react to ‘Dubai Can’ initiative

UAE’s MIPCO to issue over $1 billion bonds for refinancing, desalination project

Dubai to switch upcoming coal-powered plant to natural gas in sustainability push