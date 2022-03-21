US-UK national Morad Tahbaz moved back to Iranian prison, daughter says

An Iranian-American environmentalist who was lately launched from an Iranian jail has been taken again to jail, certainly one of his daughters informed a information convention in London on Monday.

Britain mentioned final week that Morad Tahbaz, who additionally holds British citizenship and whose household say he was born in Britain, had been launched from jail on furlough on the identical day help employee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori left Iran to return to Britain.

Britain’s international ministry mentioned on Friday it had been informed by Iran that Tahbaz, 66, had been taken again to Evin jail with a view to match an ankle bracelet. It mentioned earlier on Monday that Tahbaz had since been launched to a residential location.

“My father was removed from his cell in prison yesterday, but we’ve only just found out, before we started this afternoon, that he’s been returned to the prison,” his daughter Roxanne informed a information convention on the British parliament, alongside Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and dealing for the United States as a spy.

“It’s been over four years now since my father was detained and my mother was put on a travel ban within Iran,” his daughter mentioned.

“As you can imagine, my siblings and I are desperate to be reunited with our parents, and therefore I’m here today to ask the question of why my father is the only UK-born national who has been abandoned and left behind there.”

