US urges allies to repatriate ISIS detainees after Syria prison attack

The United States on Monday urged its allies to repatriate suspected Islamic State-linked nationals detained in northeast Syria, after the terrorist group launched an assault on a jail to free its fighters.

Washington referred to as on its companions within the worldwide coalition to defeat ISIS, “to improve the secure and humane detention of ISIS fighters, support rehabilitation initiatives, and urgently repatriate their nationals and other detainees remaining in northeast Syria,” in a press release from State Department spokesman Ned Price.

ISIS fighters on January 20 launched their greatest assault because the lack of their “caliphate” almost three years in the past, attacking the Ghwayran jail within the Kurdish-controlled northeast Syrian metropolis of Hasakeh to free fellow jihadists, sparking battles that left over 370 lifeless.

The U.S. commends the #SDF for his or her heroic motion repulsing ISIS’ assault in Hasakah. We name on companions to totally fund safe amenities, assist rehabilitation efforts, and repatriate ISIS detainees to nations of origin. https://t.co/XV5U7A2vEL — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) January 31, 2022

After six days of intense preventing, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) introduced on Wednesday they’d recaptured the jail, however intermittent clashes continued till Saturday between Kurdish fighters and militants close to the jail.

Senior ISIS leaders have been captured or killed through the preventing, Price mentioned, praising the SDF “for their heroic and effective response to the sustained ISIS attack.”

Most nations have been reluctant to repatriate their ISIS suspects from northeast Syria, preferring to depart them within the custody of Kurdish authorities.

But the Kurdish administration has lengthy warned it doesn’t have the capability to carry, not to mention placed on trial, all of the ISIS militants captured in years of operations.

Authorities say greater than 50 nationalities are represented in Kurdish-run prisons holding greater than 12,000 ISIS suspects.

The Kurdish administration’s international coverage chief Abdulkarim Omar mentioned it was as much as the worldwide group to place international militants on trial or repatriate them.

The ISIS menace is “like a fireball, it gets more dangerous and complicated with time,” he informed AFP.

The self-declared ISIS caliphate, established in 2014, as soon as straddled massive components of Iraq and Syria, a rustic wracked by civil warfare since 2011.

After 5 years of army operations performed by native and worldwide forces, ISIS’ final rump was ultimately flushed out on the banks of the Euphrates in jap Syria in March 2019.

