US Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Romania as Ukraine refugee crisis grows – Times of India
WARSAW: US Vice President Kamala Harris and Romania’s president will meet on Friday to debate rising considerations in regards to the inflow of displaced folks fleeing Ukraine for Romania and elsewhere in jap Europe on account of Russia’s invasion.
It’s an issue that Biden administration officers and European leaders warn will probably get extra sophisticated within the days and weeks forward.
Harris’ talks in Bucharest with President Klaus Iohannis come after she spent Thursday in Poland, which has already welcomed some 1.5 million Ukrainians for the reason that invasion started. She met in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Ukrainian refugees, and others in hopes of getting a fuller image of the unfolding humanitarian disaster.
The southeastern European nation of Romania – a nation of about 19 million – had taken in additional than 84,000 displaced folks as of Tuesday, in line with United Nations information. Other international locations on Nato’s jap flank, together with Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, have additionally welcomed tens of hundreds of refugees.
Harris mentioned the US was “absolutely prepared” to assist these “who understand the moral obligation we should feel to help people who are fleeing harm and seeking refuge; the burden we should all be prepared to take on to support those people who are fleeing their home when they don’t want to leave.”
Duda, in a press convention with Harris, mentioned Polish leaders are “aware that the problem is growing and that this problem is increasing.”
“We have to somehow handle it, and we do not have the experience,” he mentioned.
Overall, greater than 2.3 million folks have fled Ukraine for the reason that begin of the conflict, and the variety of displaced folks continues to develop each day. The United Nations warns that as much as 5 million folks may flee Ukraine. That would make it the most important humanitarian disaster in Europe since World War II.
Duda mentioned he had requested Harris to relay to President Joe Biden that Poland want to see expedited visa procedures for Ukrainians who’ve household residing within the United States in order that they may resettle within the US no less than quickly.
Harris mentioned most refugees who’ve fled Ukraine choose to stay in Europe. Earlier this month, the administration provided humanitarian reduction to Ukrainians within the United States, which may shield hundreds from being deported to their war-torn homeland. Ukrainians already within the US would be capable of keep within the US for as much as 18 months beneath the federal program generally known as Temporary Protected Status.
The Pentagon introduced final month it was deploying a Stryker squadron of about 1,000 extra troopers to Romania, a Nato member, because the Biden administration appears to bolster the navy alliance’s presence on Nato’s jap flank.
US officers stay involved about Romania’s vulnerability within the midst of Russian exercise within the Black Sea.
Before departing Warsaw for Romania on Friday, Harris met with US and Polish troops.
