US Vice President Kamala Harris’ Husband Evacuated In Bomb Threat

Douglas Emhoff was evacuated after a reported bomb risk on the Washington highschool.

Washington, United States:

The husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris was evacuated Tuesday after a reported bomb risk on the Washington highschool he was visiting to rejoice African American historical past, officers stated.

Douglas Emhoff, whose official title is second gentleman, was pulled away by his safety element throughout commemorations of Black History Month at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Pupils have been additionally informed to go away.

“It was a bomb threat,” Washington public colleges spokeswoman Enrique Gutierrez informed reporters. “We had a threat today to the facility so… basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear.”

No quick particulars concerning the nature of the bomb risk have been made public.

Emhoff spokeswoman Katie Peters tweeted that “Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty.”

“Mr Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and DC Police for their work,” Peters stated.

Harris is the primary lady elected US vice chairman and in addition the primary Black lady and Asian American within the put up. Emhoff, a lawyer who’s the primary ever husband of a US vice chairman, often travels alone or with Harris to assist promote the White House agenda.

