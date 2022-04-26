US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19: White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris has examined positive for COVID-19, the White House introduced on Tuesday.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” an announcement from her press secretary mentioned.

The White House mentioned Harris had not been in shut contact with President Joe Biden or his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.

“She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” the White House mentioned.

