US Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive For Covid

Kamala Harris would “return to the White House when she tests negative,” mentioned the White House(FILE)

Washington:

US Vice President Kamala Harris examined optimistic for Covid-19 on Tuesday however is asymptomatic and never thought of a present shut contact of President Joe Biden, the White House mentioned.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” mentioned Harris’ press secretary, Kirsten Allen.

“She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” Allen mentioned, including that Harris would “return to the White House when she tests negative.”

