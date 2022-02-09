US vice president’s husband ushered out of event after reported bomb threat

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, was ushered out of an occasion at a Washington faculty by safety forces on Tuesday after a bomb risk, faculty authorities mentioned.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an occasion in commemoration of Black History Month. Students and lecturers on the faculty have been additionally requested to evacuate the constructing.

Emhoff’s employees informed reporters that the risk was reported by the varsity to the US Secret Service, which protects political leaders and their households.

The District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) mentioned it was a bomb risk that led to the evacuation.

“We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment,” the DCPS spokesperson mentioned.

No different particulars have been instantly obtainable.