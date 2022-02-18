US VP Harris to meet NATO chief in Munich soon

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the Munich Security Conference on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden warned the specter of Russia invading Ukraine was “very high.”

Biden on Thursday mentioned the door to a diplomatic answer stays open however “my sense is this will happen in the next several days,” referring to a Russian invasion.

Earlier within the day, pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine accused authorities forces of shelling a village on Friday whereas Russian media reported extra infantry and tank models have been returning to their bases in distinction to Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

During her three-day go to to the convention, Harris can even meet leaders of three Baltic States afterward Friday and proceed her go to with conferences with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and different world leaders on Saturday.

