US VP Kamala Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe

Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as more and more dire indicators recommend Russia’s Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

In a burst of diplomacy on the annual Munich Security Conference, Harris tried to make the case to American allies that quickly escalating tensions on the Ukraine-Russian border meant European safety was below “direct threat” and there needs to be unified help for financial penalties if the Kremlin invades its neighbor.

“We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe. I mean, let’s really take a moment to understand the significance of what we’re talking about,” Harris instructed reporters earlier than her return to Washington. Europe, she stated, may be at its most perilous second because the finish of World War II.

“It’s been over 70 years, and through those 70 years … there has been peace and security,” she said. “We are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe.”

President Joe Biden was to fulfill along with his nationwide safety workforce afterward Sunday in Washington to debate the unfolding developments. Harris deliberate to take part whereas flying again from Germany. Before leaving Munich, Harris and her workforce briefed them about her conferences and exchanges on the convention.

In Ukraine, shelling escalated in and round territory held by Russia-backed rebels, separatists evacuated hundreds of ladies and kids and Putin oversaw assessments of nuclear-capable missiles.

Putin has massed greater than 150,000 Russia forces on the border.

During a collection of choreographed conferences and a significant tackle on the safety convention, Harris instructed world leaders they had been at a “defining” and “decisive” second for the world.

Harris met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the leaders of the three Baltic nations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Biden despatched Harris to Germany with easy marching orders to amplify his concern {that a} Russian invasion was extremely probably and clarify to European allies that they have to be able to impose the hardest sanctions Moscow has ever seen.

Harris instructed reporters that an invasion — and subsequent sanctions on Russia — would probably have prices for Americans, as effectively.

“When America stands for principles, and all of the things that we hold dear, it requires sometimes for us to put ourselves out there in a way that maybe we will incur some cost,” Harris stated. “In this situation, that may relate to energy costs.”

The vp’s look in Munich was largely overshadowed by Biden’s declaration from the White House late Friday that he was “convinced” that Putin had determined to invade.

And her message of unity in Europe within the face of Russian aggression was overtaken by Zelenskyy. Soon after assembly with Harris on Saturday, he used his look on the convention to query why the US and Europe had been ready to impose sanctions towards Russia.

“What are you waiting for?” Zelenskyy requested of Western leaders.

He stated the sanctions that focused Russia after Ukraine’s economic system collapses and “parts of our country will be occupied” would supply little consolation.

He additionally repeated Ukraine’s need to hitch the NATO whilst Putin calls for ensures from the US and the alliance of that not ever taking place.

Harris stated she wouldn’t “second guess” Zelenskyy’s “desires for his country” and he or she stood by the US choice to carry off on preemptive sanctions. “The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence,” she stated.

Harris additionally heard pleas to extend US troop ranges from Baltic leaders who fear their nations could possibly be the subsequent ones that Russia units its eyes on.

Lithuania’s president, Gitanas Nauseda, urged the US, which has bolstered its troops presence within the Baltics in current weeks, to do much more and create a “permanent presence” in Lithuania.

Currently, the US deploys a small contingent of troops to the nation on a rotational foundation.

Estonia’s prime minister, Kaja Kallas, echoed that decision. “We have lost our independence to Russia once, and we don’t want it to happen again,” she stated.

Harris provided no guarantees, although she predicted in her tackle on the convention that the US “will further reinforce our NATO Allies on the eastern flank” if Russia invades Ukraine.

