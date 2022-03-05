US VP Kamala Harris mocked over simplistic answer on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris was closely criticized this week after she gave a simplistic reply when requested concerning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked to interrupt down in “layman’s terms” what was occurring in Ukraine and the way it might impression individuals within the US, Harris talked about Ukraine being a “country in Europe,” present subsequent to “another country called Russia.”

“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong,” Harris mentioned in feedback throughout a morning discuss present on Tuesday.

According to Merriam-Webster, a layman is a person who doesn’t belong to a selected career or who isn’t an knowledgeable in some area.

“This gives me so much anxiety,” conservative columnist Meghan McCain tweeted. “This is like how my 16-year-old niece would answer this question,” the daughter of the late US senator John McCain mentioned.

Harris has been on the heart of controversy a number of instances all through her stint as vice chairman. US media have revealed a number of reviews concerning the low morale of her employees and people working together with her.

President Joe Biden has tasked her with, amongst different issues, tackling the border disaster alongside the southern border with Mexico. She has confronted heavy criticism over the little progress seen within the circulation of unlawful migrants into the US.

