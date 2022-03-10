US VP Kamala Harris thanks Poland for helping one million Ukraine refugees

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday praised the Polish individuals for his or her generosity for taking in additional than 1 million refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine final month.

Harris made the feedback as she met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hours after the US House handed a large spending invoice that features $13.6 billion in support for Ukraine and its European allies.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The laws consists of $6.8 billion to take care of refugees and different financial support to allies.

“I’ve been watching or reading about the work of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and so I bring you thanks from the American people,” Harris stated.

Harris additionally met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, and the 2 had been scheduled to carry a day information convention. Later on Thursday, the vp was slated to fulfill with Ukrainian refugees who’ve fled to Poland because the Russian invasion started.

The vp can be scheduled to fulfill with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau whereas in Warsaw. The Canadian chief has been in Europe in latest days assembly with allies about Ukraine.

Harris’ whirlwind go to to Poland and Romania was billed by the White House as an opportunity for the vp to seek the advice of with two of the leaders from japanese flank NATO nations in regards to the rising humanitarian disaster attributable to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Already, greater than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine — with greater than half coming to Poland — and much more anticipated to reach within the days forward.

But variations between Warsaw and Washington over a Polish plan to ship Soviet-made fighter jets to a base in Germany for Ukraine’s use have solid a shadow over Harris’ go to to Poland. Just as Harris arrived in Warsaw late Wednesday night, the Pentagon definitively rejected the concept.

The proposal was publicly floated by Poland — with out first consulting the US — days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the Biden administration was “very, very actively” a proposal underneath which Ukraine’s neighbor Poland would provide Kyiv with Soviet-era fighters and in flip obtain American F-16s to make up for his or her loss.

Polish authorities officers, nonetheless, insisted any switch of planes should be finished inside the NATO framework.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon shut the door on the prospect of NATO transferring jets to Ukraine, saying such a transfer with a US and NATO connection would run a “high risk” of escalating the Russia-Ukraine struggle.

Gen. Tod D. Wolters, the commander of US European Command, stated in a press release Thursday that the “handiest technique to assist the Ukrainian navy of their battle in opposition to Russia is to offer elevated quantities of anti-tank weapons and air protection programs.” That effort by the US and allies is ongoing, Wolters added.

Harris will travel on Friday to Bucharest, where she’s to meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Read extra: US VP Harris’s trip to Poland, Romania will focus on next steps against Russia