US warns against travel to 15 countries over COVID-19 including UAE, Kuwait

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Monday suggested in opposition to journey to fifteen nations and territories, citing a rising variety of COVID-19 circumstances.

The CDC elevated its journey advice to “Level Four: Very High” for Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Jamaica, Guadalupe, Kuwait, Mongolia, Niger, Peru, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The CDC now recommends in opposition to journey to about 115 nations and territories worldwide, or greater than half of all locations.

The State Department on Monday raised its advice to “Level Four: Do Not Travel” for 14 nations and territories that had been additionally elevated by CDC.

The State Department had already listed Mongolia at Level Four. About 140 nations are listed at “Do Not Travel,” together with some for non-COVID-19 considerations.

Since mid-December, the US authorities has added greater than 50 nations and territories to its checklist of locations to keep away from, citing the Omicron variant.

The CDC additionally raised journey warnings for an additional 10 nations to “Level Three: High” that urges unvaccinated Americans to keep away from non-essential journey, together with Japan, India, Congo, Guatemala, Mali, Kyrgyzstan and Senegal.

The Biden administration agreed final month to elevate journey restrictions on eight southern African nations that had been imposed in November, together with South Africa.

