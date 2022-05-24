US warns American companies against business in Sudan, assails military for violence

The US authorities issued an advisory on Monday warning American firms and people from doing enterprise with Sudanese state-owned companies and military-controlled firms.

“These risks arise from, among other things, recent actions undertaken by Sudan’s Sovereign Council and security forces under the military’s command, including and especially serious human rights abuse against protesters,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price stated in an announcement.

The enterprise advisory, which was issued by the Departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, and Labor, stated a few of the dangers predated the October 2021 army coup. But they criticized the Sudanese army’s actions for “exacerbat[ing]” the dangers.

Monday’s warning referred to as on American people and corporations to take additional precautions associated to human rights points and to concentrate on the dangers of coping with state- or military-owned firms.

Price additionally stated that US companies and people ought to watch out for working with any sanctioned people or entities.

“The United States remains committed to supporting the Sudanese peoples’ aspiration for a civilian-led transition to an elected government. We continue to support the Sudanese-led, UN-AU-IGAD facilitated dialogue around the transition process,” he added.

Violence by the army amid an anti-democracy crackdown by the Sudanese junta has marred Sudan’s democratic good points in latest months. The army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, overthrew the civilian-led transitional authorities led by now-deposed PM Abdalla Hamdok in October 2021.

