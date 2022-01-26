US warns Belarus against helping Russia invade Ukraine

The US on Tuesday warned Belarus that its authoritarian authorities may even face reprisals if it assists ally Russia in invading neighboring Ukraine.

“We’ve also made clear to Belarus that if it allows its territory to be used for an attack on Ukraine, it would face a swift and decisive response from the US and our allies and partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price informed reporters.

“If an invasion were to proceed from Belarus, if Russian troops were to permanently station on their territory, NATO could well have to reassess our own force posture in the countries that border Belarus,” Price stated.

The longtime strongman of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has put down mass protests that query the legitimacy of his election.

Lukashenko final month introduced that Russia will conduct army workouts with Belarus, main the United States to warn that nuclear weapons might enter the nation.

The transfer comes as Russia stations tens of 1000’s of troops on its borders with Ukraine, resulting in Western warnings towards an invasion of the Western-oriented nation.

