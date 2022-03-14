US warns China against helping Russia in Ukraine invasion

The State Department on Monday warned international locations, together with China, from attempting to bail Russia out of its “economic, financial morass.”

“Any country that would seek to attempt to bail Russia out of this economic, financial morass will be met with consequences. We will ensure that no country is able to get away with such a thing,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price stated throughout a press briefing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with China’s high diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome earlier to warn in opposition to any transfer if Beijing helped Russia in its warfare in Ukraine.

The White House stated that the pair had a “substantial discussion” on Ukraine, with out elaborating. They additionally mentioned the significance of sustaining open strains of communication between Washington and Beijing.

.@JakeSullivan46 met in the present day with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member & Director of Office of Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi. Sullivan raised a spread of points in U.S.-China relations, w/ substantial dialogue of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine: https://t.co/hr9tBUqRZR — Emily Horne (@emilyhorne46) March 14, 2022

“If the concept of sovereignty means anything in practice, to a country like [China], we would expect countries like that, to stand up, to speak, to make clear that a blatant violation of state sovereignty, the likes of which we have not heretofore seen in this century, is unacceptable,” Price stated.

– Developing