US Warns Of Russian Provocation After Ukraine Shelling Reports

Washington:

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Thursday that Russia could be looking to create a pretext for invasion after “troubling” reports of shelling on Ukraine’s frontline with Moscow-backed separatists.

“We’ve stated for a while that the Russians may do one thing like this with a view to justify a navy battle. So we’ll be watching this very intently,” Austin told journalists after a meeting with NATO defence ministers.

Austin said Moscow had kept building up its forces and combat readiness along Ukraine’s border despite the Kremlin saying it was pulling back troops.

Russia has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

“We see them add to the greater than 150,000 troops that they have already got arrayed alongside that border, even within the final couple of days. We see a few of these troops inch nearer to that border,” Austin said.

“We see them fly in additional fight and help plane. We see them sharpen their readiness within the Black Sea. We even see them stocking up their blood provides.”

He added: “You do not do these kinds of issues for no cause. And you definitely do not do them in the event you’re on the brink of pack up and go house.”

Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine’s eastern district of Lugansk traded allegations of an escalation in fighting on Thursday.

Ukraine has been in conflict with pro-Moscow rebels in the east of the country since 2014, in a war that has cost over 14,000 lives. The latest reports will likely heighten fears of Russian intervention.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the shelling had hit a kindergarten and was a “huge provocation”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was “involved” Moscow could be looking to stage a pretext for an attack as tensions swirl around Ukraine.

“There continues to be no readability no certainty in regards to the Russian intentions, we do not know what is going to occur,” Stoltenberg stated.

