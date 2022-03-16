US warns Russia about consequences of chemical weapons use in Ukraine

A high US official warned his Russian counterpart concerning the consequences of using any chemical weapons throughout a telephone name Wednesday, marking the highest-level contact between Washington and Russia because the invasion of Ukraine started.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with General Nikolay Patrushev to reiterate Washington’s “firm and clear opposition” to Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified invasion” of Ukraine, the White House stated in a readout of the decision.

While Sullivan stated the US would proceed ramping up the prices on Russia for the invasion, he additionally careworn that the US would additionally proceed to assist Ukraine’s sovereignty and to strengthen NATO’s jap flank.

He known as on Russia to cease attacking Ukrainian cities and cities and warned of additional penalties.

“Mr. Sullivan also warned General Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine,” the White House stated.

The name was one of many first reported public communications between US and Russian officers because the warfare began over 20 days in the past.

