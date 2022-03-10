US Warns Russia May Use Biological Weapons In Ukraine

Earlier, Russia had claimed that it has discovered organic weapons in Ukraine.

Washington:

The United States on Wednesday rejected Russian claims that it helps a bioweapons program in Ukraine, saying the allegations have been an indication that Moscow might quickly use the weapons themselves.

“The Kremlin is intentionally spreading outright lies that the United States and Ukraine are conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine,” State Department spokesman Ned Price stated in an announcement.

“Russia is inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated the claims have been “preposterous” and famous that “we’ve also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories.”

“Now that Russia has made these false claims… we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” she stated on Twitter.

On March 6, Moscow’s overseas ministry tweeted that Russian forces discovered proof that Kyiv was erasing traces of the military-biological program in Ukraine, allegedly financed by the United States.

Price stated “this Russian disinformation is total nonsense” and added that Russia had “a track record of accusing the West of the very crimes that Russia itself is perpetrating.”

The United States stated Tuesday nevertheless it was working with Ukraine to stop invading Russian forces from seizing organic analysis materials within the nation.

