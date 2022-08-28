US warships sail through Taiwan Strait, China tracks them

Two U.S. Navy warships sailed by way of the Taiwan Strait for the primary time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s go to to island sparked tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“Guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit August 28 (local time) through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” the U.S. seventh Fleet said in a press release. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S. usually sends its ships by way of the Taiwan Strait as a part of what it calls freedom of navigation maneuvers.

The Taiwan journey in early August by Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to go to in additional than 25 years, was seen as a provocation by Beijing, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory and opposes visits by international governments. China has since intensified shows of army powers round Taiwan.

The Chinese army said it “conducted security tracking and monitoring of the U.S. warships’ passage” on Sunday and that its troops “always stay on high alert and get ready to thwart any provocation.”