US ‘ways away’ from sending troops back to Ukraine, decision up to Biden: General

The US remains to be “ways away” from sending any American troops again into Ukraine, and the choice in the end lies with President Joe Biden, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley mentioned on Monday.

Milley did acknowledge the subject was being mentioned, saying there are “planning efforts that are underway at a relatively low level.”

“At the end of the day, any reintroduction of US forces into Ukraine would require presidential decisions. So, we’re a way’s away from anything like that, we’re still developing courses of action and none of that’s been presented yet to the Secretary [of defense],” Milley mentioned at a information convention.

Biden had ordered the withdrawal of all US troops from Ukraine earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, hoping to keep away from any direct battle with Moscow within the nation. But has ordered the deployment of 1000’s of troops to fortify NATO’s defenses in Europe.

US officers instructed the Wall Street Journal on Monday that the Biden administration is contemplating sending particular forces to protect the embassy in Kyiv which was reopened final week after three months of closure.

