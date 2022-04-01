US will not ‘push’ Ukraine to make concessions in peace talks with Russia: State Dept

The US says it won’t push Ukraine to make concessions it feels should not in its greatest pursuits, the State Department stated Friday, after British officers voiced their considerations that Washington and different European nations would press Kyiv throughout peace talks with Russia.

“We will not push Ukraine to make concessions, and we have consistently stated that sovereign states have the right to choose their own alliances and make their own decisions about their security,” a State Department official instructed Al Arabiya English.

On Thursday, a senior authorities supply instructed British newspaper The Times that the UK was frightened that Washington, France and Germany have been “over-eager” and may push Ukraine to “settle” for main concessions throughout peace talks with Russia.

The prime US diplomat, Antony Blinken, spoke with British counterpart Liz Truss on Friday to debate “additional possible actions to ratchet up their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the State Department stated in a readout of the decision.