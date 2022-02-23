US Will Supply More “Defensive” Weapons To Ukraine Against Russia: Biden

Joe Biden mentioned will deploy extra US troops in opposition to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden mentioned Tuesday that the United States would proceed to provide “defensive” weapons to Ukraine in opposition to a Russian invasion and deploy extra US troops to bolster NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

“I have authorized additional movements of US forces and equipment, already stationed in Europe, to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,” Biden mentioned.

“Let me be clear, these are totally defensive moves on our part.”

