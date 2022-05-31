US Woman Becomes Pregnant While Already Pregnant, Gives Birth To Twins

Cara Winhold suffered three miscarriages, out of which one was life threatening. (Representative Photo)

A 30-year-old has given delivery to an identical twins after experiencing a “miracle” being pregnant. The story of Cara Winhold from Texas is now going viral.

Ms Winhold suffered three devastating miscarriages earlier than changing into pregnant once more – at a time when she was already pregnant – in keeping with a report in Metro.

This situation is known as superfetation, when a brand new being pregnant happens throughout an preliminary being pregnant and may occur days or even weeks after the primary one, in keeping with Healthline.

“I said to the doctor, ‘What happened? He wasn’t there the first time. What’s going on?’ The doctor said that most likely I ovulated twice, released two eggs and they got fertilised at different times, about a week apart,” Ms Winhold was quoted as saying by Metro.

“I 100% believe it was a miracle just because of everything that happened in my pregnancy journey,” she added.

Both Ms Winhold and her husband skilled a tough journey. According to New York Post, their first son was born in 2018, after which the couple determined to develop the household.

But Ms Winhold suffered three miscarriages – a child lady in 2019 and one other in 2020. The final one practically killed her, in keeping with the Post report.

They had misplaced hope. The 30-year-old stated she was scared to get pregnant once more.

“I knew I wanted more kids. I’m very optimistic, and I was like, ‘It’s going to happen,’ and I knew it was part of my journey and life to be a mom, and so I knew I didn’t want to give up but going to therapy made me learn how to heal and understand that it wasn’t my fault. It took a lot of time,” she was quoted as saying by the Post.

She grew to become pregnant in February final 12 months and a month later, the physician informed the couple about two bundles of pleasure. Both the infant boys had been born six minutes aside.