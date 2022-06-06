US Women’s Open final round LIVE updates: Minjee Lee chases second major

Australia’s different main winner and Minjee Lee’s fellow Tokyo Olympian Hannah Green (+4) is nearing the clubhouse within the remaining spherical of her US Open assault. She’s struggling on the ultimate day and is at the moment four-over by 13 holes to be in a tie for twenty fifth.

Green is coming off a profession payday final 12 months when she gained US$1 million for a threat and reward problem for one of the best rating on chosen holes all through the LPGA Tour season. Not unhealthy work if you will get it.

The first signal of a wobble from Minjee Lee, who leaks her tee shot to a 191-yard par-three proper and may’t fairly make par with an up-and-down, letting a slippery eight-footer slide by the outlet. It’s solely her sixth bogey of the event thus far. Mina Harigae makes par so the margin is again to 4 photographs.

Nervous but?