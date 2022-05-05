US working on uranium strategy, weighs ban on Russian imports: Energy secretary

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm mentioned on Thursday that the United States was engaged on a technique to ensure steady uranium supply and that the nation shouldn’t be sending any more cash to Russia.

Republican Senator John Barrasso, the highest Republican on the Senate power committee, requested Granholm at a listening to on President Joe Biden’s proposed FY2023 finances whether or not the president would ban imports of uranium used for US nuclear power as a technique to additional weaken Russia.

“I’ll let the president make that statement but I can say that this is a point on which I think we have a lot of agreement. We should not be sending any money to Russia for any American energy or for any other reason,” she mentioned.

She mentioned the Energy Department is at present engaged on a broad uranium technique to make sure regular uranium provide for US nuclear necessities.

Biden in March banned the import of Russian oil, pure fuel, and coal, however not uranium. Russia is the third largest provider of uranium within the United States.

The US energy trade depends on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear energy crops.

It had been lobbying the White House to permit the imports regardless of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Granholm mentioned the United States was working to make sure it could provide Low-Enriched Uranium to gas present gentle water nuclear reactors.

“If we move away from Russia right away, we want to make sure we have the ability to continue to keep the fleet afloat,” she mentioned.

A full federal uranium technique goes by the interagency overview course of, she mentioned.

