US working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities: White House

The US condemned Iran’s ballistic missile assault on Iraq’s Kurdish regional capital of Erbil and stated that Washington is working to assist Baghdad get missile protection capabilities, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated on Sunday.

“But the US is absolutely clear, we will do whatever it takes to defend our people, our interests, and our allies, and we are in consultation with the Iraqi government and the government in Iraqi Kurdistan, in part to help them get the missile defense capabilities to be able to defend themselves in their cities,” Sullivan stated in an interview with CNN’s “Face the Nation”.

He added: “We condemn Iran for carrying out this attack. We’re still gathering information on what precisely the target was. What we know at this hour… is that no US facilities were hit. No US persons were harmed.”

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan area safety forces introduced {that a} “dozen ballistic missiles” focused Erbil, together with the US consulate below development, inflicting harm however with none main casualties.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed the assault which they stated focused Israeli “strategic centers” in Erbil.

The assault on Erbil comes after the IRGC introduced final Tuesday that an Israeli strike killed two of its members in Syria, vowing to take revenge.

Consequences for Iran nuclear deal

Tensions between the US and Iran stay excessive because the negotiations over reviving the deserted 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at an deadlock.

Asked in regards to the penalties of the Erbil assault for the Iranian nuclear talks, Sullivan stated: “The various negotiators are back home in their capitals and we will have to see what happens in the days ahead with respect to the diplomacy around the nuclear deal.”

“One thing I will say is that the only thing more dangerous than Iran armed with ballistic missiles and advanced military capabilities is an Iran that has all of those things and a nuclear weapon and President [Joe] Biden is still determined to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon,” he added.

