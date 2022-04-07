US would use sanctions if China invades Taiwan: Treasury Secretary Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated the Biden administration could be ready to make use of all its sanctions instruments in opposition to China if Beijing moved aggressively towards Taiwan.

“I believe we’ve shown we can impose significant pain on aggressive countries, as evidenced by sanctions against Russia,” Yellen informed lawmakers Wednesday as she testified earlier than the House Financial Services Committee. “I think you should not doubt our ability and resolve to do the same in other situations.”

Yellen was responding to questions from Republican Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina over whether or not the Treasury could be as keen to make use of sanctions in opposition to China because it has in opposition to Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine has undermined confidence that world powers would be capable of forestall a disaster from equally erupting over Taiwan, a democratically ruled island of greater than 23 million folks and key international supply of semiconductors.

China has lengthy claimed Taiwan as a renegade province and threatened to invade to stop its independence.

Last month, China warned the US in opposition to attempting to construct what it referred to as a Pacific model of NATO, whereas declaring that safety disputes over Taiwan and Ukraine had been “not comparable at all.”

No nation has the precise to intrude in Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated Thursday at common briefing in Beijing, including: “The Chinese people’s resolve and will to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.”

