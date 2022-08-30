US zoo penguin gets orthopedic happy feet

A member of the San Diego Zoo’s African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopedic footwear to assist it take care of a degenerative foot situation.

The four-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his toes because of a power situation referred to as bumblefoot, which covers a variety of avian foot issues, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance stated on Monday.

If left untreated, bumblefoot might result in sepsis and dying by an infection.

The zoo’s wildlife care specialists turned to an organisation known as Thera-Paw, which creates rehabilitative and assistive merchandise for animals with particular wants.

Thera-Paw created customized footwear fabricated from neoprene and rubber to forestall strain sores from growing when Lucas stands and walks.

The penguin’s issues started greater than three years in the past.

African penguins have suffered an enormous inhabitants decline and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.