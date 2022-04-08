USAID to support Kazakhstan’s reform agenda (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. USAID stands prepared

to help the Government of Kazakhstan’s reform agenda, US Mission

Kazakhstan Spokesperson instructed Trend.

On March 16, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

introduced a brand new program of political reforms.

In his deal with to the individuals on March 16, Tokayev stated that

political transformation in Kazakhstan is aimed on the formation of

honest and simply “rules of the game”, the eradication of favoritism

and monopolies in all spheres of life

Thus, the spokesperson expressed the group’s readiness to

help the agenda of Kazakhstan’s authorities.

“USAID maintains a detailed partnership with the Government of

Kazakhstan and is discussing how our help can finest help

future reforms,” the official stated.

The official additionally famous that over the previous 30 years, the US has

been a dedicated, long-term associate of Kazakhstan.

“The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International

Development, the Foreign Commercial Service, Centers for Disease

Control, and plenty of different U.S. companies are working with Kazakhstani

companions to assist navigate the pandemic, diversify Kazakhstan’s

economic system, and develop a vibrant civil society,” the official

stated.