USAID to support Kazakhstan’s reform agenda (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. USAID stands prepared
to help the Government of Kazakhstan’s reform agenda, US Mission
Kazakhstan Spokesperson instructed Trend.
On March 16, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
introduced a brand new program of political reforms.
In his deal with to the individuals on March 16, Tokayev stated that
political transformation in Kazakhstan is aimed on the formation of
honest and simply “rules of the game”, the eradication of favoritism
and monopolies in all spheres of life
Thus, the spokesperson expressed the group’s readiness to
help the agenda of Kazakhstan’s authorities.
“USAID maintains a detailed partnership with the Government of
Kazakhstan and is discussing how our help can finest help
future reforms,” the official stated.
The official additionally famous that over the previous 30 years, the US has
been a dedicated, long-term associate of Kazakhstan.
“The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International
Development, the Foreign Commercial Service, Centers for Disease
Control, and plenty of different U.S. companies are working with Kazakhstani
companions to assist navigate the pandemic, diversify Kazakhstan’s
economic system, and develop a vibrant civil society,” the official
stated.