USC lifts mask mandate for most campus facilities

USC on Monday will carry its indoor masking requirement for many campus services, officers introduced.

Masks will nonetheless be required at healthcare services and aboard public transportation, together with USC shuttles, wrote Provost Charles F. Zukoski and Senior Vice President of Administration David Wright in a message to college students. Masks additionally is likely to be required if there’s an outbreak on campus, they wrote.

That comes after Los Angeles County issued a revised health order removing the countywide indoor mask mandate that had been in place since July 17. That, mixed with circumstances and hospitalizations dropping sufficiently to put L.A. within the low-risk-of-transmission class as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has enabled USC to carry some restrictions before it had initially deliberate, Zukoski and Wright wrote.

“The amended regulations recognize how far we have come following the Delta and Omicron surges,” they wrote. The fee of constructive check outcomes has declined to lower than 1% for each college students and staff, they added.

Those who want to proceed to put on masks are welcome to take action, and indoor masking stays strongly beneficial based on county pointers, Zukoski and Wright wrote. The college makes accessible free N95 masks and exams to school, employees and college students upon request.

Other rules will stay in place, together with testing necessities for individuals who are unvaccinated or not absolutely vaccinated, in addition to wellness checks for all these coming to campus. Ninety-six % of the campus neighborhood is absolutely vaccinated, Zukoski and Wright wrote.

Other L.A. universities, together with Cal State L.A. and UCLA, haven’t but introduced plans to carry masks mandates. UCLA Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael J. Beck wrote in a Feb. 24 update to college students that officers are optimistic they’ll be capable of ease the requirement for the spring quarter.