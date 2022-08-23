USCIS announces that the H-1B cap of 85,000 for fiscal 2023 has been met – Times of India

MUMBAI: The US Citizenship an Immigration Services ( USCIS ) has formally introduced that it has acquired a ample variety of petitions (functions) wanted to succeed in the annual quota for H-1B cap visas of 85,000 (which embody 20,000 for the grasp’s cap) for the fiscal yr ended September 30, 2023.“We have completed sending non-selection notifications to registrants’ online accounts,” it provides. In different phrases, with the assembly of this quota, there will probably be no second lottery.In its earlier article, TOI had spoken to immigration specialists, who had appropriately considered that there will probably be no second lottery.

The assertion issued by USCIS provides that the immigration company will proceed to simply accept and course of petitions which are in any other case exempt from the H-1B cap. Petitions filed for present H-1B staff who’ve been counted beforehand towards the cap, and who nonetheless retain their cap quantity, are exempt from the fiscal yr 2023 H-1B cap.

In addition, USCIS will proceed to simply accept and course of petitions filed to increase the period of time a present H-1B employee could stay within the US; change the phrases of employment for present H-1B staff; enable present H-1B staff to vary employers; and lastly enable present H-1B staff to work concurrently in extra H-1B positions.