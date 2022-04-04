“Use Speakers Within Mosques, They Disturb Students”: Karnataka Minister

It shall be good if Muslim leaders use audio system throughout the mosques, mentioned the minister (Representational)

Karwar (Karnataka):

Amid opposition by some proper wing teams to the use loudspeakers at mosques, senior Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday mentioned, any answer to the difficulty may be discovered by taking the Muslim neighborhood into confidence, retaining the pursuits of scholars and sufferers in thoughts.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray final week demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down.

“If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume,” he had mentioned in Mumbai.

Stating that it isn’t a contest to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers to counter its use at mosques, and that it might result in battle between communities, Mr Eshwarappa suggested Muslim leaders to see to it that audio system are restricted to their locations of worship and do not disturb individuals dwelling in surrounding areas.

“The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours,” Mr Eshwarappa mentioned.

Speaking to reporters, he mentioned the Muslim neighborhood have for lengthy been following the custom of utilizing loudspeakers to name for prayer, however it’s disturbing college students, together with their very own youngsters, and sufferers.

“This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them….I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities,” he mentioned, including that in his opinion, will probably be good if Muslim neighborhood leaders give it some thought and use audio system throughout the mosques, in a means it would not disturb others.

