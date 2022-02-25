USPS Finalizing Plan To Replace Fleet With 90% Gas-Powered Vehicles

(CNN) — The U.S. Postal Service is shifting forward with a plan to interchange its present fleet with 90% gas-powered vehicles and 10% battery electrical automobiles, after the Environmental Protection Agency and White House objected to the transfer and requested for additional research of the influence of emissions.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reiterated that the Postal Service at present doesn’t have the funding out there to extend the variety of electrical automobiles in its fleet.

“As we have reiterated throughout this process, our commitment to an electric fleet remains ambitious given the pressing vehicle and safety needs of our aging fleet as well as our fragile financial condition,” DeJoy, who was chosen for the Postmaster General function throughout the Trump administration, stated in a press release. “The process needs to keep moving forward.”

In a letter despatched earlier this month, EPA affiliate administrator Vicki Arroyo stated the USPS plan was “inconsistent” with clean-energy insurance policies at state, federal and worldwide ranges, and known as it a “crucial lost opportunity to more rapidly reduce the carbon footprint of one of the largest government fleets in the world.”

Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council of Environmental Quality, penned a separate letter urging USPS to enhance its environmental overview in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and including that the company may face repercussions from Congress or the courts if it failed to take action.

Despite their objections, the EPA and the White House can’t cease the USPS plan from occurring; the USPS is an unbiased company accountable for funding itself.

In a press release, Mark Guilfoil, vp for provide administration at USPS, stated the company “determined that EPA’s request for a supplemental [environmental impact statement] and public hearing would not add value to the Postal Service’s already year-long review,” including that neither had been legally required.

USPS stated it should go away some flexibility to extend the variety of EVs within the fleet “as financial resources become available.”

Adrian Martinez, a senior lawyer on the environmental legislation group Earthjustice, stated environmental teams would pursue litigation to get USPS to reverse course.

“DeJoy’s environmental review is rickety, founded on suspect calculations, and fails to meet the standards of the law,” Martinez stated. “We’re not done fighting this reckless decision.”

